Republican Senators turn against Trump impeachment

Marco Rubio: “The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it”

A growing number of Republican senators, 17 of whom would be needed to convict Donald Trump, say they oppose even holding an impeachment trial over the former president’s alleged incitement of the Capitol mob earlier this month.

House Democrats, who will deliver the impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate today, hoped that GOP denunciations of Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 6 January riot would translate into a conviction.

But as that day stretches further into the past, Republican senators are rallying to Donald Trump’s legal defence, including Marco Rubio, who claimed the trial was “stupid” and “counterproductive”.

“The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it,” he said.

