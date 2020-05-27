Restaurant creates 14 inch burger and is offering £1k to anybody who can eat it in less than 20 minutes

The giant meal – which weighs 4.5lbs – is the size of a large pizza and will set you back £35

Restaurants have had to re-think their business models during the coronavirus lockdown, with some offering takeaways and others, like this Preston-based kebab shop, offering up £1,000.

Yunis Sevinik of Kebabstan has created a mammoth 14 inch burger – which in normal circumstances could feed ten people.

He’s offering a £1,000 voucher to anybody who can polish off the burger in less than 20 minutes.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions in place, people aren’t able to head over to the takeaway restaurant to give it a go just yet, they’ll have to wait until restrictions have been lifted.

That hasn’t stopped three eager regulars from stepping up to the challenge and putting their name down as soon as it re-opens.

