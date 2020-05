Restaurants, cafes to open for business on May 25

The opening of these businesses comes one week earlier than the scheduled June 1

The government on Saturday decided to have restaurants and cafes open for business on May 25, following the positive recommendation of the Infectious Diseases Committee at the Health Ministry.

The opening of these businesses comes one week earlier than the scheduled June 1.

Details will be presented by Deputy Minister of Development & Investments Nikos Papathanassis on Sunday at 18:00 on public broadcaster ERT1.

