A retired officer of the Hellenic Navy has filed a formal lawsuit for the Attica wildfires that claimed the lived of 88 people. Veteran Lieutenant Commander Panayiotis Stamatis, submitted his lawsuit at the competent Prosecutor of the Athens Court on Monday. The lawsuit also calls for the case to be referred to the Chamber of Plenary Appeals with the intent of referral to an special investigating Judge.
Retired navy officer files lawsuit over Attica fires
He requests the case be referred to investigating judge