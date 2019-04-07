Revealed: Advisor to UK government on “Islamophobia” backed killing of Christian woman

The Imam backed a Pakistani cleric who called for the killing of a Christian woman who was falsely accused of blasphemy

An imam recruited to advise the Government on ‘tackling Islamophobia’ has publicly supported a cleric in Pakistan who has campaigned for a Christian woman to be hanged for blasphemy.

Qari Asim, who is part of an 11-strong panel assembled by the Communities Department, supported preacher Khadim Rizvi, who demanded the death penalty for Asia Bibi, who was falsely accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

She spent nine years on death row until she was acquitted in October.

Mr Asim’s past emerged as part of a Mail on Sunday investigation into the Working Group on Anti-Muslim Hatred, which advises Ministers and senior civil servants on measures to combat anti-Muslim bigotry and hate crimes.

source: dailymail.co.uk