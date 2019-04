We are worried about the safety of your equipment…

Rhian Sugden was born on 1986, in Manchester, England which makes her a) 33-years-old and b) British.

For those interested in reality shows etc. she had participated in celebrity Big brother in 2001 but she has also acted in Your Highness (2011) & Glamour Girls (2008).

For the rest of us who don’t care that much about all that, she’s just HOT!