Rhino charges & flips car at German park in terrifying video with the zookeeper inside

Τhe driver escaped with minor injuries and was even ready to report back to work

A safari ride at a German park turned into a terrifying close call when a rhinoceros rammed and flipped a zookeeper’s car — and the whole encounter was caught on video.

The extra-terrifying part? The zookeeper was still in the vehicle.

In the footage, taken by one of 12 guests who witnessed the charge in a nearby safari Jeep, the rhino can be seen tossing around and battering the car, which is painted in black and white zebra stripes.

The identity of the zookeeper inside the car has not been released, but Serengeti Parkmanager Fabrizio Sepe told German outlet Deutsche Welle that the driver escaped with minor injuries and was even ready to report back to work.

“She is very experienced, with us for 25 years. She has a concussion and bruises, but wants to work Friday again,” he told the German newspaper Bild.

Read more HERE