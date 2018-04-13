Rhodes 2018 World Taekwondo Beach Championships (PHOTOS)

The spectacular sporting event will take place at the Nautical Club of Rhodes that has been especially customized for the event

Following the huge success of the 1st World Taekwondo Beach Championships held in Rhodes, Greece last year, the beautiful Dodecanese island is getting ready to host this unique sporting event for the second consecutive time on 25-28 April 2018.

The 2nd World Taekwondo Beach Championships will once again attract the interest of the international sporting world as hundreds of taekwondo athletes from all over the world have already registered for the event with the aim of fighting for their chance to become world champions. This truly spectacular sporting event will take place at the Nautical Club of Rhodes that has been especially customized for the event.