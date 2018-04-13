Rhodes 2018 World Taekwondo Beach Championships (PHOTOS)

Related
The 2nd World Taekwondo Beach Championships will once again attract the interest of the international sporting world as hundreds of taekwondo athletes from all over the world have already registered for the event with the aim of fighting for their chance to become world champions. This truly spectacular sporting event will take place at the Nautical Club of Rhodes that has been especially customized for the event.
The event will include several competitions, namely the Recognized Poomsae competition (Single Elimination Tournament System), the FreeStyle Poomsae competition (Cut Off System), the Technical Breaking competition (Cut Off System) and the FreeStyle Dynamic Kicks & Breaking Challenge (Single Elimination Tournament System).
The Opening Ceremony will take place on April 25th, 2018 at the “Melina Merkouri” theatre located in the medieval city of Rhodes, which is a world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage site.
The 2nd World Taekwondo Beach Championships, which are under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), are organized by World Taekwondo in association with the Organizing Committee (OC) that consists of World Taekwondo Europe, the Region of South Aegean Islands, the Municipality of Rhodes and Sports Traveler 76 Ltd.
Registrations close on 13 April 2018
For more info about the event and to register please see here:
http://www.worldtaekwondo.org/rhodes_2018/information/
More info about Rhodes:
Rhodes is the largest of the Dodecanese islands located in the Aegean Sea. Thanks to its rich medieval history the island, whose old town has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, is also known as “The Island of the Knights”. Rhodes boasts numerous cultural and historical monuments, countless beaches, verdant valleys and beautiful resorts, which is why it is one of the most popular Greek islands.
Source: visitgreece