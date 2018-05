To Bite or not to Bite, she asks her fans

Ria Antoniou, one of the most beautiful Greek women living in Italy, has recently been uploading provocative and half-naked photos to her account on Instagram.

The model, in her last post, is enjoying an apple with her shirt unbuttoned. As you will see, Ria is braless, so she has covered her nipple with a “smudge”. In her previous posts, Ria had revealed her naked breasts and bare ass again.

In the image caption, Ria asked her fans: “To Bite it or not to Bite”?