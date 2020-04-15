Ria is making it pretty hard…to get used to the Covid-19 lockdown with her posts (photo)

She is missing summer….So are we

Everyone is finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the strict measures of self-isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic. Sensual Ria Antonio cannot wait until she sheds her clothes enjoys the summer sun and sea.

The insanely hot Greek model, who has been living in Italy for the pas few years, posted a photo which made the hearts of her male followers race like crazy.

also read

Laura shares sexy Thailand pic and promises more are coming (photos)

Greek model who slept with 4,000+ women says he couldn’t flirt in Iran because of the laws

With the hashtag #missingsummer the blonde babe shared a couple of old pictures from a photoshoot in a wet see-through white shirt and a g-string getting out of the pool.

Ria is definitely not making it easier to comply with the strict quarantine rules with these kinds of posts….