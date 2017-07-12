Richest porn stars of all time (photos)

Sure, porn’s not the greatest of career options. It’s a favourite of failed actors and actresses as well as those with addictions that they can’t feed in any other way but somewhere in amongst all the human disaster there are people who’ve made an incredible living out of working in porn. Here are the 10 richest porn stars of all time:

Asa Akira (Net Worth: $1.5 million)



She might look Asian but she’s 100% American. She was born and raised, at least until she was 9, in Manhattan. After that her family moved to Tokyo and she began her first job at the age of 18 – working as a stripper in a Japanese club. It was Gina Lynn, the adult movie “star”, that persuaded her she’d be better off working in porn and the rest, as they say, is history.

Katie Morgan (Net Worth: $4.5 million)



Katie’s not just a porn star; she’s also worked on a few HBO shows – though often doing something very similar to her main job starring in Zack and Miri Make a Porno. She’s also a radio show host and is best known for her unique vocal tone as well as her positive outlook on life. It’s paid off in spades too – she’s now worth over $4 million.

Bree Olson (Net Worth: $5 million)



Bree was the star of over 200 adult movies and was considered to be one of the hottest stars ever to be despoiled on screen. However, despite her all her hard work on her back – it’s the fact that she was one of Charlie Sheen’s partners that makes her memorable to a lot of the public. That doesn’t seem fair somehow. Bree stopped shooting porn back in 2011 but not before she’d raked in upwards of $5 million.

Ron Jeremy (Net Worth: $5.5 million)



It’s not just ladies who’ve made their mint in porn; Ron Jeremy is one of two guys who features on our list. He had to work much harder than the average woman though – Ron starred in over 2,000 porn films! Which reflects the fact that there are far more men willing to work in porn than women and thus men get paid less. He’s also the victim of his time and place in porn – if his career had started today; he’d be four or five times richer than he is.

Maria Takagi (Net Worth: $6 million)



Maria is proof that being famous isn’t often all that well paid; at least until you’re famous for being gang banged on film. She began her career in pop music and was a huge star in Japan but it’s her porn career that has paid the big bucks. She earns nearly $3 million a year as Japan’s most spank-worthy porn star; much more than singing ever brought in.

Traci Lords (Net Worth: $7 million)



Getting to the party very early indeed, Traci Lords was one of the biggest adult movie stars of the 1980s. She’s crossed over from porn into TV and film acting at points too. Her book “Traci Lords: Underneath it All” was also a best-seller. However, it was the beds (and other settings) of over 100 pornos that made her the wealthy woman that she is today.

Jesse Jane (Net Worth: $8 million)



Jesse Jane has shown that a career in porn doesn’t mean that you’re an idiot. She may have made a small part of her fortune from her 75 odd porn films but the majority has come from her incredibly inventive business endeavors. She runs a sex toy business, a blow up doll business and she’s diversified into alcohol too – tequila to be precise. She’s also hit mainstream TV in the cast of Entourage most notably as well as having her own show on Playboy TV.

Peter North (Net Worth: $10 million)



Peter North is definitely one of the most controversial figures in porn but you can’t fault his work ethic with an incredible 1,800 pornos under his belt. He’s also worked behind the camera and produced and directed more than 70 movies. His fortune has definitely benefited from running his own production company too.

Tera Patrick (Net Worth: $10 milion)



In a tie for second place we find Tera Patrick who was once the Penthouse Pet of the Month back in 2000. She’s part Thai and part English, Irish and Dutch. She began by doing ordinary modeling but was pulled out by her father at the age of 16 when he discovered she was sexually active. In 1999 she started her porn career and starred in more than 100 movies before she began her own production company which makes 15 new movies a year. She’s also published her best-selling memoir “Sinner Takes All” to help that net worth reach an enviable $10 million.

Jenna Jameson (Net Worth: $15 million)



America’s biggest star of the porn world is Jenna Jameson and she has a bank balance to match. She’s won more than 30 awards from the adult industry for her work on screen. She’s been called; “The Queen of Porn” and in 1996 was considered the “top newcomer” across the board by industry executives.

source: popcrunch.com