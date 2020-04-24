Ricky Gervais roasts attention-seeking rich celebrities during the Covid-19 pandemic

Comedian Ricky Gervais is torching attention-seeking celebrities during the Covid-19 pandemic as brutally as when he hosted the Golden Globes, saying that “people are just tired of being lectured to” in a new interview.

At this point, more than a month into the pandemic, there is a rabbit hole of celebrity videos preaching to the rest of the world about the coronavirus, and Gervais thinks he knows why.

“Now celebrities think: ‘The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema — I need to do something’,” the comedian said in an interview published Thursday in the New York Times of all places.

“And it’s when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they’re doing something good, they’re sort of thinking, ‘I could weep at what a good person I am.’ Oh dear,” he continued.

