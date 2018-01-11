Ricky Martin confirms he is married

Martin & artist Yosef have been together since 2016 & announced their engagement later that year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Singer and actor Ricky Martin has confirmed that he and his partner, Jwan Yosef, are married.

Speaking to E! News in the US, Martin said: “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know.”

“We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” Martin continued.

As for the couple’s wedding, Martin said a three-day celebration is planned.

“The typical three-day party: the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery. You’ll be the first to know,” he told E! News.

Martin and artist Yosef have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement later that year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They are parents to eight-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

Martin is among the stars of the new series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, playing the murdered fashion designer’s boyfriend, Antonio D’Amico.

Source: rte.ie