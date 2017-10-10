Ricky Martin to marry partner in November

Mega pop star and actor Ricky Martin is about tie the knot with his partner Jwan Yosef, whom he was engaged with in mid-November, seven months after he revealed that they were a couple. Speaking to magazine Ocean Drive, which he is on the cover of, Martin explains his plans for his nuptials.

“We want to do it right, hopefully next spring. We’ll do the three-day event as I call it. And we still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from. We also have to deal with the fact that most of my fiancé’s family is from Syria. So maybe they won’t be able to come into this country. We don’t know yet, but it’s going to be a great event. And people will be talking about it. We’re a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalize the beauty of our family. That’s why I’m making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world.”