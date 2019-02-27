Rights groups say Turkey must end harassment of activists

Turkey is the country with the largest number of jailed journalists

Turkish and international human rights organizations have called on Turkey to end what they term an “orchestrated campaign of intimidation and judicial harassment of civil society,” after prosecutors moved to indict 16 prominent activists.

Turkish state media have reported that prosecutors are seeking life prison terms without parole against philanthropist businessman Osman Kavala and 15 other people they accuse of “attempting to overthrow the government” for supporting mass anti-government protests in 2013.

