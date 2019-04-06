Rihanna in sexy lingerie (photos)

She modelled the new Spring line of her Savage x Fenty lingerie

She’s one of the most famous pop stars in the world and Rihanna looked incredible when she modelled the new Spring line of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The 31-year-old showed off her ample assets and her multiple inkings wearing a padded pink patterned bra set from the collection.

She added an extra pop of colour to her look with long neon yellow nails and wore a pair of very sexy red strappy sandals.