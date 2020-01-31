Rihanna models lingerie & a Lavender wig alongside Normani in new Savage x Fenty campaign (photos)

Rihanna tapped Normani, Savage x Fenty’s first-ever ambassador, to star alongside her in the size-inclusive lingerie brand’s Spring 2020 ad campaign, and we have an exclusive first look at the whimsical video.

In the clip, the Savage x Fenty founder, 31, models several styles, including a star-print lavender bra and undies set, featuring lace trim and dainty bows, with matching over-the-knee sheer stockings. For her second look, the multi-hyphenate star looks comfortable and confident in a pastel pink lacy bra and thong set paired with the same stockings, strappy stilettos, sheer opera gloves and a pearl necklace.

For both looks, the mogul plays up her edgy aesthetic with dramatic purple eyeshadow, metallic magenta lip gloss and a short lavender wig.

Meanwhile, Normani, 23, shines in a pink satin full skirt, teamed with a classic white Savage x Fenty bra featuring a cut-out detail. Sitting in a bed of greenery (and giving us major Spring vibes!) the “Motivation” chart-topper wears a gorgeous flower crown, jewel drop earrings, metallic gold eyeshadow and a deep cranberry lipstick.

