Rihanna wears “Pope” outfit and steals the show at MET Gala (video)

The Oscars of the fashion world, The Met Gala, has arrived, and with a sartorial spectacle like no other.

Hosted by a stellar line up of Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, alongside fashion’s high priestess herself, Anna Wintour, this year’s event was arguably the most controversial red carpet spectacle to date.

Guests at this year’s event dressed to the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and left us in awe with the fashion that unfurled – from the sublime to the contentious.

But it was Rihanna that stole the show, appearing in attire resembling a Pope outfit, with a fitting Mitre. She shared a video in her dress with her fans on Instagram.