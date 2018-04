Riley Steele: The sexy chick of the day! (RACY PHOTOS)

From barista to the porn industry

Before Riley Steele got her big break in the adult film industry, she worked at a Starbucks as a barista and at a golf course snack bar.

We bet she had a lot of regular customers…

In 2005, she met porn-star Jesse Jane who convinced her to get into the industry.

The rest is -porn- history…