Rio Carnival 2018: The hottest outfits of the famous festival! (SEXY PHOTOS)

Feb, 18 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Rio Carnival has taken to the streets once again in Rio de Janeiro with the most elaborate & outlandish outfits in the world on display

Related

Rio Carnival attracts approximately two million people every year from across the globe!

1

Taking place in Rio de Janeiro, every year people take to the streets with raunchy outfits, sensual dance moves and fantastic parades.

2

Marking the start of Lent it is thought to celebrate with the parades and floats that take place on a grand scale.

3

How did the festival start? The first parade is thought to have taken place in 1723.

4

Samba schools joined in 1928, which is when many of the famous costumes and floats took over.

5

Communities in Rio became part of the carnival with choreographed routines to celebrate.

6

The introduction of the Rio Sambadrome was created in 1984, which is how the carnival has continued to have evolved from since.

7

The 2018 parade began on the 9 February, due to end on 13 February, kicking off with large orchestras playing music for the dancers to entertain the crowds with.

8

Many of the outfits feature very little clothing, yet are bejewelled with gems, stones and glitter.

9

Different animals are often represented by the outfits and the dance.

10

Some dancers opt for small outfits consisting of a bedazzled thong and gems on their breasts whilst others opt for a more covered up costumes representing Gods to celebrate.

11

Source: express

Tags With: