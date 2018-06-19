Rising rap star shot dead in Florida

Police are searching for suspects in the killing of 20-year-old XXXTentacion

Deputies were searching for suspects Tuesday after troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a luxury electric sportscar.

The 20-year-old rising star, who pronounced his stage name “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN” and whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory when he was approached by two armed suspects as he prepared to drive off in a black BMW i8 at about 4 p.m., sheriff’s public information officer Keyla Concepcion said.

At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV, Concepcion said.

A sheriff’s office statement described the shooting as an apparent robbery attempt. No immediate arrests were made.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper’s body in the car.

“He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse,” said Martinez, who also saw blood. “It’s just weird because he should’ve had security and stuff with him.”

On Twitter, his peers expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: “rest in peace … I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.” Producer Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, “Thanks for inspiring me.” Travis Barker tweeted: “I’m at a loss for words… speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist …

