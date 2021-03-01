Risk of Covid-19 transmission is lower in Museums compared to other public places, research suggests

The research was carried out by the Berlin Institute of Technology

The risk of spreading Covid-19 through particles is much lower in museums compared to supermarkets, restaurants, offices, hairdressers, and public transport, according to research conducted by the Berlin Institute of Technology.

The findings might intensify the voices arguing for faster opening of the museums.

The president of the Royal Academy of Arts, Rebecca Salter, told the Telegraph that it does not make sense (for museums to remain closed) while commercial trade is scheduled to open.

As she underlined, if we are concerned about the spiritual condition of this nation (Britain) which has been quarantined for many months, I would like an explanation for why the government believes that shopping therapy will make people feel better but art therapy may wait a few more months.

also read

The Turkish research vessel Cesme sails for central Aegean Sea

Refugees arrested in Mytilene after they reportedly assaulted officers in the police station

source tornosnews.gr