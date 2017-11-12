Rita Ora posed in just her dressing gown as she drummed up excitement for the MTV EMAs.
The 26-year-old will be hosting the star-studded award show in London tomorrow evening and is clearly very excited.
The singer, who is also currently number one on iTunes chart with her track Anywhere, shared a couple of stunning black and white shots of herself, taken by photographer Kaj Jefferies.
Captioning the images, Rita wrote alongside a series of excited emojis: “1 Day to go!! @mtvema Oh and my excitement for still being num1 on iTunes.”
The day before Rita treated fans to a gym selfie, showing the prep she has been doing ahead of the show.
Looking in great shape after working out, Rita posed in her sports gear, telling her fans: “Getting ready!! #anywhere.”
source: thesun.co.uk
Rita Ora in sexy dressing gown! (photos)
Singer gears up for MTV EMAs presentation
