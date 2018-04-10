Rita Wilson and Mia Vardalos celebrate Orthodox Easter in LA (photos)

Greek Orthodox Easter was on Sunday, April 8 and the Greek-American community attended Church services keeping with the faith and tradition. Celebrities were no exception, with producer-actress and wife of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, attending the Sunday liturgy in the company of another Hollywood celebrity and professional Mia Vardalos. The two took some photos outside a Greek Orthodox Church in Los Angeles with the parish priest and Rita posted it on her Instagram. Rita had shared a photo from Good Friday with her Instagram fans.