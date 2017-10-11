Road to Russia 2018: Greece to go into playoff draw next Tuesday

After defeating Gibraltar 4-0 on Tuesday night, something expected, Greece will go into next Tuesday’s playoff draw in an effort to earn a spot in the 2018 Russian World Cup finals. The Greek side, along with Northern Ireland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland are the unseeded teams and will not face each other, but will meet with one of Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark. Each seeded nation will be drawn to play an unseeded nation, with the ties to be played between Nov. 9 and 14. The home team in the first leg is also drawn, so the seeded team does not automatically play at home in the second leg.