Robbie Williams met wife Ayda Field just after sleeping with drug dealer

Robbie Williams has detailed that he met his now-wife Ayda Field in a rather unconventional way, as it happened after he had just slept with his drug dealer.

The former Take That member, who has been open about his substance abuse problems in the past, had been left with a large quantity of drugs before he set eyes on his future spouse.

“My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept with her and she’d left me a bag of drugs,” the 45-year-old told the Daily Mail’s You magazine.

Williams went on to marry Field, 40, in 2010 and the pair share three children, Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, and Colette, one.

