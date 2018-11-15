Robert De Niro calls Trump “motherf—er” again

Robert De Niro once again used profanity in public when referring to US President Donald Trump. The famous actor was at an event in New York and referred to the US president as “motherf …”. The Hollywood heavyweight presented an award to comedian Billy Crystal and when he went on stage he said. “I just get so upset with that jerkoff in the White House,” he said, drawing boos from the crowd. “Boo is right! Down with this motherf—er!”

Though the “Raging Bull” star jokingly suggested Crystal should be president instead (“We’ve got a dangerous buffoon-in-chief. What we need is a heroic comedian-in-chief”), he concluded that Crystal’s inability to lie and his lack of scandals would be disqualifying. “As much as we could use you in the never-been-more-white White House, I think it’s best to keep you right where you are — making us laugh and entertaining us like no one else,” he said.