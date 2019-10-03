Robert Kennedy’s son names dad’s “Real Killer” 50 years after assassination

Bobby Kennedy was killed in 1968 after Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan opened fire on him in a hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan was convicted of murdering the politician at the time, but now the former US Senator’s son says the real killer was a security guard at the hotel.

Although Robert Kennedy Jr accepts that Sirhan shot at his father, he thinks the fatal shots were fired by Thane Eugene Cesar.

In the post he shared, he wrote the caption: “Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier.

“Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled.

