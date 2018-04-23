Rocabella Hotel & Spa: The diamont of the Santorini volcano

by Yiannis Devetzoglou

It is one of the most powerful travel experiences. The most beautiful view of the world. Centralized and framed in the right corner of Caldera. Where every afternoon the sun suits up in a blazing orange and sinks slowly into the sea.

With a genuine Cycladic architecture and structured in different levels, Rocabella Hotel & Spa is the most beautiful hotel in Santorini. The energy of the space, the staff, the discretion, the grooming and the smile they offer to the visitor, make up a unique life experience. Rocabella Resort & Spa is located in Imerovigli, on the highest point and right in front of Caldera, and is by far the best value for money hotel in Santorini.



Each of the 52 rooms has its own private view of the place where the sun sets. Most rooms have their own heated pool. Apart from these, there are also three large pools for common use. The hotel’s restaurants and bars create unique flavors with the finest and most popular materials on the land and sea of Santorini, as well as the purest and most typical raw materials from every corner of the country.



Gastronomy and Events

This year, Chef Giorgos Kaperdas and Bartender Vasilis Tsobanidis have created unique menus with Greek and international flavors that satisfy even the toughest palate. Loving animals is another great advantage of Rocabella Hotel & Spa Santorini, as it is one of the few hotels in Greece where pets are welcome. Marriage, honeymoon and events are Rocabella’s true forte.



The part of the wedding organization is a special experience. Just like marriage is. With years of experience in organizing weddings, the dream of wedding experience is transformed into reality. Benefits, amenities and grooming compose Rocabella’s moto. Relax in Rocabella’s spa, one of the finest spa hotels in the Aegean.