Rock band Editors’ concerts in Athens and Thessaloniki called off due to coronavirus measures

The organisers informed the public that new dates would be announced

Editors were due to appear in Athens and Thessaloniki on the occasion of their 15 year career.

The concert of the English rock band “Editors”, scheduled for Friday March 27 at the Principal Club in Thessaloniki and Saturday March 28 at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Faliro have been postponed in light of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The postponement of the two big concerts comes after the announcement by the health ministry to postpone all cultural events of over 1,000 spectators due to the disease.

In its announcement, the organisers of the concerts informed the fans that a new set of dates for Editors’ concerts in Greece would be announced soon.

Also read:

Olympiakos to play Wolves tonight in Europa League, after UEFA gives ‘green light’

Coronavirus: 66-year-old dead in Greece