Wake up! System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” music video has officially crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube.

The clip for the 2001 hit finds the heavy metal band performing the dynamic track, with the stage surrounded by a classic mosh pit. Scenes of a tattooed Daron Malakian crowd-surfing weave in throughout the vignette. “Chop Suey!” hit No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 4, 2002.

source billboard.com