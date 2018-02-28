Rock lovers have higher sex drive, study shows!

If you have a soft spot for Bryan Adams or Motorhead it might be because you have unusually high levels of sex hormones flowing through your veins.

For the first time scientists have found a biological basis to our music taste and believe those with high levels of testosterone are likely to enjoy ‘unsophisticated’ music like soft rock or heavy metal.

Men with less testosterone generally enjoy classical music and jazz, and would be happier listening to Mozart or Miles Davies, researchers found.

Scientists believe testosterone might affect the amygdala – the area of the brain that controls emotions and responds to pleasurable experiences.

‘I think testosterone somehow influences the function of these regions’, lead author Hirokazu Doi of Nagasaki University told New Scientist.

‘To the best of our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of the link between biological predisposition and musical preference’, researchers wrote in the study published in Personality and Individual Differences.

read more at dailymail.co.uk