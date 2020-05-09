Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Little Richard dies at 87

He died of bone cancer in Tullahoma, Tennessee his family said

Pioneering rock ‘n’ roll singer Little Richard has died at the age of 87, the musician’s family has confirmed.

Little Richard’s hit Good Golly Miss Molly made the charts in 1958. Other well-known songs include Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally.

The Beatles, Elton John and Elvis Presley all cited him an influence. The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He died of bone cancer in Tullahoma, Tennessee his family said.

Little Richard was born as Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932.

He had his biggest hits in the 1950s and was known for his exuberant performances, shrieks, raspy voice and flamboyant outfits. He sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Paying tribute after news of his death emerged, former Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr tweeted: “God bless Little Richard, one of my all-time musical heroes.”

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers said it was “the loss of a true giant”, while Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys said his music would “last forever”.

Richard’s bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, told celebrity news website TMZ the singer had been ill for two months. He said Richard died at his home, with his brother, sister and son beside him.

source bbc.com