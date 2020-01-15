Rockets fired into Israel by Gaza strip

Rocket alert sirens were activated in southern Israel on Wednesday afternoon as four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, hours after four rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.

Initial reports suggested that Israeli Air Force jets were attacking Hamas targets in the northern Strip.

A group of incendiary balloons were also launched towards the southern city of Sderot from Gaza, a city spokesperson said on Wednesday evening. Israel Police bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene after reports of a suspicious object that was attached to several balloons that landed in one of the neighbourhoods of Sderot.

The sirens were heard in Nahal Oz, Saad and Kfar Aza.

