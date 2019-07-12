Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to move into Wimbledon final

He will face top seed Novak Djokovic in the final

Roger Federer moved to within one win of a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title as he beat long-time rival Rafael Nadal to set up a final against another old foe Novak Djokovic.

Swiss second seed Federer won 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 against the Spanish third seed before an enthralled Centre Court.

Federer took his fifth match point for a shot at a 21st Grand Slam, while denying Nadal the chance of a 19th.

Federer, 37, will meet Serbia’s top seed Djokovic at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles are more than any other man in history and if he beats Djokovic he will match Martina Navratilova’s success in women’s singles.

source bbc.com