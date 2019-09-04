Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open in shocking fashion on Tuesday night as Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria sprang a surprise on Arthur Ashe. Under the New York lights, the world No. 3 – who was horribly out of sorts in a 6-3 4-6 6-3 4-6 2-6 defeat – twice let a one-set lead slip and left the court to receive treatment on an injury heading into the deciding set.

Most had expected him to reach the final and face Rafael Nadal for the first time at the US Open following world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic’s exit but it wasn’t to be. Nadal – who meets Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night – is the heavy favourite to win the title now.