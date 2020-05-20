Roger Waters slams David Gilmour for “banning” him from Pink Floyd website, says “Change the name to Spinal Tap”

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has taken to social media to rail against long-ago partner David Gilmour for considering him “irrelevant” and “banning” him from the group’s website and social media, complaining that his solo projects are not allowed to come up for mention while those of Gilmour’s wife are promoted.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Waters went so far as to say that they could “just change the name of the band to Spinal Tap, and then everything will be hunky dory,” before adding, “All right, I’m not gonna get all weird and sarcastic, although as you know, that is a direction in which I am known to sometimes lean temperamentally.”

The video was posted Monday night as “an announcement from me… and when I mention the Pink Floyd website, I also mean the Facebook page and all the rest.”

Waters first gave thanks to fans for positive reception to a new version of Floyd’s “Mother” that he recorded and released with some socially-distanced help from his band during the pandemic, saying, “It warms my heart.”

Cutting to the chase, he said, “It does bring up the question of why is this video not available on a website that calls itself the Pink Floyd website? Well, the answer to that is because nothing from me is on the website. I am banned by David Gilmour from the website. About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at the airport in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and predicament that we find ourselves in. It bore no fruit, I’m sorry to say.”

Waters had previously alluded in interviews to an uneasy meeting between himself, Gilmour and Nick Mason. Things have not always been so strained in recent times with Mason, at least, as he joined Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets band at a gig in April 2019.

