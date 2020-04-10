Roma settlement in Larissa in quarantine

A Roma settlement in Larissa, central Greece, was set under quarantine on Thursday after several residents tested positive for coronavirus.

The settlement with an estimated population of around 3,000 was placed under strict quarantine following an order of Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and secretary general Vassilis Papageorgiou.

The 32-year-old man who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus had come into contact with at least 31 other residents. Of those, 17 had been tested by Thursday evening and 12 were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The incident “confirms the worst-case scenario,” Larissa Mayor Apostolos Kalogiannis said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), expressing fears of the virus spreading across the community.

The lockdown applies from 09-4-2020 at 23.00 to 23-04-2020, when it will be re-evaluated. The local administration and the municipality undertook the supply of food and everything else needed.

source amna.gr