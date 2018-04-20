Romania to move Embassy to Jerusalem

The Romanian prime minister, Viorica Dancila submitted a draft resolution to the cabinet Thursday that would move the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The proposal, which defies the official EU policy on the sensitive issue, now depends on the approval of the ministers.

The proposal comes after an visit to Bucharest by Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, who told Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu that the U.S. embassy move will form ‘historic window of opportunity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Friday that at least 6 countries were considering transferring their embassies to Jerusalem following Washington’s decision to do so.