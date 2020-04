He was on arrested on charges of using false passports

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been released from prison in Paraguay and placed under house arrest.

The former Barcelona and Brazil star and his brother were arrested in early March on charges of using false passports to enter the country.

After spending 32 days in prison, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

