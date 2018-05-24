Ronaldinho to marry two women!

Football legend Ronaldinho is to marry two women at the same time, according to reports in Brazil.

The former Barca star will reportedly tie the knot in August with his pair of “fiancees”, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The two women have been living “in harmony” with the former Brazilian international since December at his £5million Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

Ronaldinho and Beatriz started dating in 2016, but continued his relationship with Priscilla, which had started several years earlier.

Reports say both lovers receive an “allowance” of around £1,500 from the footballer.

He also reportedly always gives both identical gifts, like recently when he bought them the same perfume during a trip abroad.

Former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho asked both for their hands in marriage in January last year and gave them both engagement rings, according to Brazilian columnist Leo Dias.

source: mirror.co.uk