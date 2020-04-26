Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina shows off derriere in workout routine (video)

She is called the Instagram queen of Spain

Georgina Rodriguez is ensuring she maintains her incredible figure in lockdown by working up in a sweat in a home workout.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee isn’t shy in showing off her curves to her 17.7million Instagram followers.

And Rodriguez, who has just lost her status as Spain’s Instagram queen, was at it again while performing squats in matching pink gym gear.

The former Gucci shop employee worked on her glutes while wearing some skin-tight leggings.

Alongside the video, she wrote the caption: “The most effective way to do it is to just do it!”

It is just the latest line of workout videos the Spaniard has posted to motivate her fans to stay fit.

Ronaldo and his family had been staying in a luxurious seven-story apartment that overlooked the Atlantic Ocean.

source thesun.co.uk