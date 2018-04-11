Rosanna Arkle has millions of followers for all the right reasons! (10 HOT PHOTOS)

Her name (in case you don’t know her) is Rosanne Arkle and she’s got a few million followers.

She is not the first or the last with such a big fan-base. However, it always impressive to read that someone could earn $3000 per post!

Yap! That’s right: $3000 per post…

It is true that we live in the era of the social media and the impact they have on people is astonishing.

But can you really blame her -or even think about any of that stuff- when her Instagram account is full of photos like these?