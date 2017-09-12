Rosie Huntington shows off post-birth abs (photos)

Sep, 12 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Gave birth to first son with fiance Jason Statham

She welcomed the birth of her first child, son Jack Oscar, with fiancé Jason Statham back in June.
And on Monday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed that she’s bounced back in jaw-dropping time, as she took to Instagram to share two shots of herself looking svelte.
In the images, the 30-year-old model is seen showing off her taut abs in a tiny black crop top and flowing black-and-white striped trousers as she lounges on a cream chair in a sunlit room in her plush Los Angeles home.
Wearing a pair of black fluffy sliders, the blonde beauty appears to be taking a selfie in one image, while in the other she is seen chatting away on the phone, alongside the caption: ‘Horizontal phoners w/ @ugg.’ [sic]

ros1

ros2

Tags With: