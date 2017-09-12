Rosie Huntington shows off post-birth abs (photos)

She welcomed the birth of her first child, son Jack Oscar, with fiancé Jason Statham back in June.

And on Monday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed that she’s bounced back in jaw-dropping time, as she took to Instagram to share two shots of herself looking svelte.

In the images, the 30-year-old model is seen showing off her taut abs in a tiny black crop top and flowing black-and-white striped trousers as she lounges on a cream chair in a sunlit room in her plush Los Angeles home.

Wearing a pair of black fluffy sliders, the blonde beauty appears to be taking a selfie in one image, while in the other she is seen chatting away on the phone, alongside the caption: ‘Horizontal phoners w/ @ugg.’ [sic]