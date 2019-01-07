Rouvikonas anarchist group attacks US Embassy in Athens

Anarchist group “Rouvikonas” attacked the US Embassy in Athens in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to initial reports, about ten people on motorbikes, approached the embassy from Doryleou Street and threw paint at the outside of the building before fleeing the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the group claimed responsibility for the attack by uploading a post on an anti-authoritarian site explaining why they did it.

“On Sunday 6/1/2019 at 3:30 am a group of comrades attempted an offensive intervention with bottles of paints at the US embassy in Athens. Even the enemy’s best-guarded fortresses of the enemy can fall, provided all of come together and decide that we do not want them to exist”, the post wrote among other things.

“We will not be afraid of the political cynicism and say \that is how the world is’. If any other imperialist power was in the place of the US, they would do the same”, the post underlined.