“Rouvikonas” anarchist group storms Regional Government of Attica building! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

The anarchist group “Rouvikonas” invaded the building of the Regional Government of Attica early on Monday morning, throwing red paint on the walls.

According to an announcement they posted on a well known anarchist website, the attack is related to the responsibilities the Regional Government of Attica seems to have on the recent Mandra flooding that claimed the life of 21 people.

The group is known for a series of such actions, with the most recent until today being their invasion in the Greek Ministry of Defence.

This new incident is about to be the subject of yet another political confrontation, as all the opposition parties openly blame the government for turning a blind eye to such actions.