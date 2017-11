There they go again…

The anarchist group “Rouvikonas” stormed the headquarters of the Public Power Company (PPC) earlier on Thursday morning.

They went to the 5th floor of the building and they threw leaflets.

They left the building, this time without causing any damages.

The anarchist group has stormed public buildings, private businesses as well as homes of people they have targeted repeatedly, with the most famous action being their invasion in the Greek Ministry of Defence.