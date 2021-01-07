Rowan Atkinson says Blackadder could return for first new series in 30 years

However, the comedy star did acknowledge that “it wouldn’t be easy” to “replicate” the show’s success.

He also said he’s currently watching American sitcoms as “there’s not a lot that makes [him] laugh on British TV at the moment.”

Atkinson stated that he “tends to enjoy traditional sitcom formats” and, has been indulging in “endless repeats of Friends and The Big Bang Theory”.

See Also:

Invasion to Capitol: Batman has arrived! (hilarious video)

Coronavirus Greece: 510 new cases, 391 intubated & 47 fatalities

“They say that the best sitcoms have five or six characters and are set in three rooms – that’s what both those shows are.”

Atkinson recently struck a deal with Netflix, who bought a new show he created alongside Will Davies named Man vs Bee.

The Johnny English star will appear in the series as a man who feuds with a bee while housesitting in an opulent mansion.