Rowan Atkinson says Cancel Culture “Like Medieval Mob looking for someone to burn”

Blackadder, Mr. Bean and Johnny English actor Rowan Atkinson has bemoaned the rise of cancel culture, comparing keyboard warriors to a “medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

In an interview with the Radio Times, the multi-hyphenated British star blamed social media platforms for increased levels of polarization, which he said makes him fearful for the future of freedom of speech.

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘cancelled’,” Atkinson said.

“It’s important that we’re exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion, but what we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn. So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future”.

Source: Deadline