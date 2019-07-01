Royal baby christening date revealed

It will be on July 6

Baby Archie‘s christening is just around the corner!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, born on May 6, will have his christening on Saturday, July 6.

Archie’s big milestone will unfold in Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle — a location the new parents chose because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source tells PEOPLE. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t have to travel far from their Frogmore Cottage home, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The gathering will be attended by around 25 close family members and friends, with photos to be released the next day. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

more at people.com